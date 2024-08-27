First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the July 31st total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DDIV traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,108. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2305 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

