Flare One Day Volume Reaches $4.00 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Flare has a market capitalization of $715.49 million and $4.00 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flare has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 46,411,754,173 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01557329 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $4,107,757.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

