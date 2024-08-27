Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Increases Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after buying an additional 19,817 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,768,000. Sharp Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,514,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,869,000. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,666,000.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IDU stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.20. 35,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,017. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.04. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $96.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.