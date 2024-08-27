Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 320.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 6.6% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,337,000 after buying an additional 147,945 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,266,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,086,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 820,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 685,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $4.91 on Friday, reaching $197.80. 684,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,288. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $201.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.07 and a 200 day moving average of $185.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

