Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

DGRO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.44. 1,391,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,708. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $61.47.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

