Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 0.5%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.99 and last traded at $11.06. 9,837,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 54,464,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 59,082 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Ford Motor by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $2,812,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 155,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

