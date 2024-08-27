Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) Short Interest Up 12,543.2% in August

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,300 shares, a growth of 12,543.2% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Forza X1 Stock Performance

Shares of FRZA stock remained flat at $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. The company has a current ratio of 34.27, a quick ratio of 32.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Forza X1 has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.09.

Forza X1 Company Profile

Forza X1, Inc focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. Forza X1, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida.

