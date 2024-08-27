Frank S. Lucente Sells 3,000 Shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Frank S. Lucente sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Energy Services of America Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ESOA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 92,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,237. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. Energy Services of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.
Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million.
Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.
