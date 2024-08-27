Frank S. Lucente Sells 3,000 Shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Frank S. Lucente sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Energy Services of America Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESOA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 92,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,237. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. Energy Services of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESOA. Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 22.6% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 217,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 40,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 12.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 20.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 30,694 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 257.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 84,362 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Energy Services of America by 46.7% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 60,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 19,380 shares in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

