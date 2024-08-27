FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,615 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.67% of FS KKR Capital worth $37,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 175,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.1% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. 960,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,034. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

