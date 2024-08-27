FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Down to $1.96

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $1.90. FuboTV shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 1,981,236 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUBO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of FuboTV in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of FuboTV in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FuboTV in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut FuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FuboTV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. FuboTV had a negative return on equity of 72.13% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $389.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FuboTV Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FuboTV news, Director Neil Glat bought 25,000 shares of FuboTV stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in FuboTV by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 39,194 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in FuboTV in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FuboTV by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Finally, Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

