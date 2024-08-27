Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Price Up 7%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.81. 502,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 727,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $605.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 202.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 41,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 333,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 107,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.