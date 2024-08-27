Fullcircle Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,685,966,000 after purchasing an additional 788,908 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,578,025,000 after acquiring an additional 626,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,264,508,000 after acquiring an additional 968,008 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,895,015,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,725,079,000 after purchasing an additional 141,566 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE V traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,697,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,242,073. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.28. The stock has a market cap of $487.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
