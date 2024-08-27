Fullcircle Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $3,956,117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,209,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,552,000 after buying an additional 206,165 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,556,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,021,000 after acquiring an additional 559,358 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,571,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,636,000 after acquiring an additional 246,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,987,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,949,000 after purchasing an additional 223,798 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,771,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $171.89.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,259 shares of company stock worth $37,948,393. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

