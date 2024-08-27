Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 104000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Galantas Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.03, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.20.

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Galantas Gold Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

