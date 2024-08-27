GAM Holding AG Buys 25,000 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

BBD traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.82. 6,036,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,769,914. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $3.20 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.



