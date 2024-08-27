GAM Holding AG Increases Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

GAM Holding AG increased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4,888.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.6 %

LBRDK traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.75. 141,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,990. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.81.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

