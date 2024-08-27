Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $4.08

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.08, but opened at $3.48. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 1,360,021 shares.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Gaotu Techedu from $12.34 to $5.81 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

The company has a market cap of $966.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOTU. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter worth $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter worth about $133,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

