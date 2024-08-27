GensoKishi Metaverse Price Reaches $0.0124 on Top Exchanges (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and $732,777.09 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,857,800 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

