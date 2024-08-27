Genting Singapore Limited (GIGNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.7074 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Genting Singapore’s previous dividend of $0.66.
Genting Singapore Stock Performance
Shares of Genting Singapore stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. Genting Singapore has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $38.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38.
Genting Singapore Company Profile
