Gigachad Price Tops $0.0217 on Major Exchanges (GIGA)

Gigachad (GIGA) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. Gigachad has a total market cap of $207.93 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gigachad has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Gigachad token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gigachad Token Profile

Gigachad’s launch date was January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,604,029,238 tokens. Gigachad’s official website is www.gigachadsolana.com. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,823 with 9,228,426,551 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.02302878 USD and is up 15.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $4,911,340.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gigachad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gigachad using one of the exchanges listed above.

