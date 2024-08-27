Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Holdings Decreased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,425,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,573,807 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 6.08% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $44,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 348,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 37,704 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 2,683.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,264,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,773 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 51,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DNA shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.20 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.76.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 1.8 %

DNA traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,970. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $98.60.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

(Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.