Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the July 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ALTY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th.
The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
