Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) to Issue $0.17 Semi-annual Dividend

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1692 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Gold Fields has increased its dividend by an average of 38.3% per year over the last three years. Gold Fields has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gold Fields to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

GFI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,177. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.16. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GFI. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

