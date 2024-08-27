Got Guaranteed Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $15,857.36 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Gotg%5FGroup)”

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

