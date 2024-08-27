Grace Reksten Skaugen Sells 2,015 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Stock

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $251,592.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $62,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PJT stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.85. 167,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.71. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.47 and a 52 week high of $136.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 85,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,262,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in PJT Partners by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,029,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

