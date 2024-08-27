Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.70

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
Greencore Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79.
About Greencore Group
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greencore Group
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.