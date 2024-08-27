Gretchen R. Haggerty Purchases 5,849 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Stock

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ATMU traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 246,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,822. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.74. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 314.52%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Atmus Filtration Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATMU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

