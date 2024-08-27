Grin Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Grin has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $112,031.48 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,982.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.51 or 0.00543819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00100647 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00262734 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00030937 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00039734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00069800 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

