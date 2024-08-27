Grove Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $71.70. 8,210,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,432,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

