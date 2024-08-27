GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. 1,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 543,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

GT Biopharma Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47.

Institutional Trading of GT Biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GT Biopharma stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,093,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,449,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 77.02% of GT Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

