Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Trading Down 6.6%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.09. Approximately 24,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 73,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Down 11.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39.

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gyre Therapeutics

In other news, Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $41,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gyre Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Gyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.