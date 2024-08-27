Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Trading Down 6.6%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.09. Approximately 24,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 73,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.
Gyre Therapeutics Stock Down 11.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39.
Insider Transactions at Gyre Therapeutics
In other news, Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $41,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gyre Therapeutics
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gyre Therapeutics
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.