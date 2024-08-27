Hedera Hits 24-Hour Volume of $39.09 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $39.09 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00040931 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013032 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000535 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,876,506,543 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,876,506,542.67834 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05636531 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $38,765,974.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

