Helix Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HLXB) Short Interest Update

Helix Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HLXB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 5,500.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Helix Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Helix Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $10.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,103. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. Helix Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $10.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Acquisition Corp. II by 1.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,117,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,480,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,210,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Helix Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Helix Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $11,703,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helix Acquisition Corp. II

Helix Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Helix Acquisition Corp. II is a subsidiary of Helix Holdings II LLC.

