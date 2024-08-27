Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Has $1.32 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 709.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

MDYG traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.49. 60,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,053. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

