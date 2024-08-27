Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Sells 767 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 2.5% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,806 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.75. 4,291,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,733,933. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average is $72.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.84.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.