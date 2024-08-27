Hessam Nadji Sells 13,241 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 13,241 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $532,023.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,429,040.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Hessam Nadji sold 659 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $26,577.47.

On Thursday, July 25th, Hessam Nadji sold 800 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $32,024.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Hessam Nadji sold 15,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $529,050.00.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.10. 70,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,918. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $44.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.37 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Institutional Trading of Marcus & Millichap

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth about $2,543,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 6.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 4.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

