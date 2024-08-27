Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Up 700.0% in August

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Highway Stock Performance

Shares of Highway stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,710. Highway has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.07.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Highway had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

