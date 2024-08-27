Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 755 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.73. 314,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.22. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $182.24.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

