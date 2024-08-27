Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $6.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,803,000 after purchasing an additional 942,640 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.53 on Friday, reaching $516.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,102,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,286. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $519.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $503.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.49. The company has a market capitalization of $468.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

