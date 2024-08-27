Hills Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,668 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Analog Devices by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after buying an additional 1,197,215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after buying an additional 1,330,242 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,227,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,019,726,000 after purchasing an additional 644,945 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,812 shares of company stock worth $9,648,861. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.9 %

ADI traded up $6.48 on Friday, hitting $228.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,208,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.60. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

