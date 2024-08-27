Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 570 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded up $10.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $375.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,426,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,290. The business has a 50 day moving average of $353.44 and a 200-day moving average of $353.58. The company has a market cap of $372.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

View Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.