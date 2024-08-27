Hills Bank & Trust Co Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,097,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,501,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,707 shares of company stock worth $10,786,944 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.48. 1,464,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.44. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.88.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

