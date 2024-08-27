Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Down 4%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $16.06. Approximately 4,540,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 7,843,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,605.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 129,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,664,656.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,326 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 129,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,664,656.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 969,018 shares of company stock worth $19,260,875 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $701,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $86,836,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3,444.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 208,621 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

