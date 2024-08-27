HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.00

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.12, with a volume of 1205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on HLS Therapeutics from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.
