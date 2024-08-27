HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.00

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.12, with a volume of 1205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on HLS Therapeutics from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HLS

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

About HLS Therapeutics

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.88. The stock has a market cap of C$99.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

(Get Free Report)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.