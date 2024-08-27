HNZ Group (TSE:HNZ) Trading 0.3% Higher

HNZ Group Inc. (TSE:HNZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.75 and last traded at C$18.75. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.69.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.75.
About HNZ Group
HNZ Group Inc provides helicopter transportation and related support services in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica, the United States, Norway, and Southeast Asia. The company operates through four segments: Offshore Helicopter Transportation, Onshore Helicopter Transportation, Helicopter Repair and Maintenance, and All Other.
