Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Trading 1.7% Higher

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.57 and last traded at $32.57. Approximately 53,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 943,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 billion. On average, analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,902,000 after buying an additional 258,160 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Honda Motor by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,176,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,538,000 after acquiring an additional 896,048 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,061,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,459,000 after acquiring an additional 33,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,303,000 after purchasing an additional 141,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 522,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 167,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

