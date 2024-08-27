Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Tops $0.0221 on Top Exchanges

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $47,010.45 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

