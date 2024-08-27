Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) and The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Financial Analysis

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) and The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and The Berkeley Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hovnanian Enterprises 0 1 0 0 2.00 The Berkeley Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hovnanian Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $155.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.69%. Given Hovnanian Enterprises’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hovnanian Enterprises is more favorable than The Berkeley Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hovnanian Enterprises $2.91 billion 0.46 $205.89 million $30.00 7.50 The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A $2.62 23.37

This table compares Hovnanian Enterprises and The Berkeley Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hovnanian Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than The Berkeley Group. Hovnanian Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Berkeley Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hovnanian Enterprises and The Berkeley Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hovnanian Enterprises 8.02% 54.85% 10.21% The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of The Berkeley Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hovnanian Enterprises beats The Berkeley Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas. The company markets and builds homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters. It also provides mortgage loans, title insurance, and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

