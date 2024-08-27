Hyman Charles D Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.2% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 84,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.2% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.55. 5,778,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,802,062. The stock has a market cap of $273.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.