Hyman Charles D Has $13.82 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hyman Charles D lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,556 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,595 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,299.8% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 466,506 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after purchasing an additional 433,179 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.63. 13,874,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,036,758. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.82.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

